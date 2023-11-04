Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (6-5), coming off a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers, visit the New York Islanders (5-2-2) at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Islanders knocked off the Washington Capitals 3-0 in their last outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-125)
|Islanders (+105)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (6-3).
- Carolina has gone 6-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- The Hurricanes have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Carolina and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in six of 11 games this season.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|37 (6th)
|Goals
|24 (26th)
|39 (30th)
|Goals Allowed
|23 (5th)
|11 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (23rd)
|11 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (12th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 37 this season.
- The Hurricanes rank 30th in total goals against, giving up 3.6 goals per game (39 total) in league play.
- The team is ranked 19th in goal differential at -2.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.