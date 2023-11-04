The Carolina Hurricanes (6-5) are favored when they hit the road against the New York Islanders (5-2-2) on Saturday, November 4. The Hurricanes are -125 on the moneyline to win over the Islanders (+105) in the game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Trends

In six games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Hurricanes are 6-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Islanders have been an underdog three times, and has no upset victories.

Carolina is 6-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

New York has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer two times this season, and lost both.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.