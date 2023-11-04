Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 4
The Carolina Hurricanes (6-5) are favored when they hit the road against the New York Islanders (5-2-2) on Saturday, November 4. The Hurricanes are -125 on the moneyline to win over the Islanders (+105) in the game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Islanders Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|5.5
|FanDuel
|-126
|+105
|5.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- In six games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
- The Hurricanes are 6-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Islanders have been an underdog three times, and has no upset victories.
- Carolina is 6-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- New York has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer two times this season, and lost both.
