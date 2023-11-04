Oddsmakers expect a tight game when the Virginia Cavaliers (2-6) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored by 2 points. A total of 57.5 points has been set for this game.

Virginia is putting up 363.3 yards per game on offense (85th in the FBS), and rank 73rd on the other side of the ball, yielding 380.6 yards allowed per game. Georgia Tech ranks fourth-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (466.5), but at least it has been getting things done on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in total yards per contest (459.3).

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Venue: Scott Stadium

TV Channel: The CW

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia -2 -110 -110 57.5 -105 -115 -125 +105

Georgia Tech Recent Performance

The Yellow Jackets are playing poorly right now on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 445.7 yards per game in their past three games (-16-worst in college football), and giving up 531 per game (-3-worst).

The Yellow Jackets are 79th in college football in points scored for the past three games (30.7 per game) and -82-worst in points allowed (33.3).

Georgia Tech is accumulating 214 passing yards per game in its past three games (worst in the country), and conceding 284.3 per game (-89-worst).

In their past three games, the Yellow Jackets have run for 231.7 yards per game (20th-best in college football), and allowed 246.7 on the ground (-120-worst).

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their past three games.

Georgia Tech has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech has gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 2 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Five of Georgia Tech's seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

This season, Georgia Tech has won three out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

Georgia Tech has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech this season. He has 2,122 passing yards (265.3 per game) while completing 61.7% of his passes. He's tossed 21 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 462 yards (57.8 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes is his team's leading rusher with 98 carries for 545 yards, or 68.1 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well. Haynes has also chipped in with 14 catches for 125 yards.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s 472 receiving yards (59 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 catches on 47 targets with five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put together a 416-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 34 passes on 49 targets.

Christian Leary's 31 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Kyle Kennard has collected five sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL, 36 tackles, and one interception.

Clayton Powell-Lee is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 47 tackles and one interception.

Jaylon King has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 38 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

