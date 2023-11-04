Georgia Tech vs. Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
In a clash of ACC teams, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-6) will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Virginia favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: Scott Stadium
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-1.5)
|55.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Virginia (-2.5)
|56.5
|-122
|+102
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Yellow Jackets are 4-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Virginia is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Cavaliers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
