ACC opponents meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (2-6) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

Virginia ranks 84th in total offense (363.3 yards per game) and 74th in total defense (380.6 yards allowed per game) this season. Defensively, Georgia Tech is bottom-25, ceding 466.5 total yards per game (fourth-worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on the other side of the ball, accumulating 459.3 total yards per contest (17th-best).

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Virginia 459.3 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (97th) 466.5 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (63rd) 191.5 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.4 (105th) 267.8 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.9 (57th) 14 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (81st)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,122 yards (265.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.7% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 462 yards (57.8 ypg) on 69 carries with three touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes is his team's leading rusher with 98 carries for 545 yards, or 68.1 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well. Haynes has also chipped in with 14 catches for 125 yards.

Eric Singleton Jr. has racked up 472 receiving yards on 28 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Malik Rutherford has put together a 416-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 34 passes on 49 targets.

Christian Leary's 31 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Tony Muskett has thrown for 1,020 yards (127.5 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 360 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Kobe Pace has been handed the ball 80 times this year and racked up 266 yards (33.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Malik Washington's team-high 935 yards as a receiver have come on 68 receptions (out of 91 targets) with six touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has put together a 498-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes on 62 targets.

Sackett Wood Jr. has a total of 123 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven throws.

