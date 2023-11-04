Sun Belt action features the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) and the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The betting information foreshadows a close game, with the Eagles favored by 2 points. The over/under for the outing is 70.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Texas State matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: San Marcos, Texas

Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-2) 70.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-2.5) 70.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 2-point favorites this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1.

Texas State has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bobcats have been an underdog by 2 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

