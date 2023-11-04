Georgia Southern vs. Texas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Sun Belt action features the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) and the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The betting information foreshadows a close game, with the Eagles favored by 2 points. The over/under for the outing is 70.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Texas State matchup.
Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-2)
|70.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|70.5
|-128
|+106
Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 2-point favorites this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Texas State has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bobcats have been an underdog by 2 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
