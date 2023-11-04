The Texas State Bobcats (5-3) host a Sun Belt clash against the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

While Texas State ranks 25th-worst in the FBS in total defense with 410.9 yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the Bobcats rank 12th-best in the FBS (472.1 yards per game). Georgia Southern ranks 28th in the FBS with 33.8 points per game on offense, and it ranks 59th with 24.6 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Texas State 449.4 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.1 (18th) 382.8 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (95th) 128.8 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.8 (19th) 320.6 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.4 (38th) 19 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (109th) 17 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin leads Georgia Southern with 2,456 yards on 239-of-361 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has rushed for 591 yards on 106 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

OJ Arnold has racked up 330 yards on 50 carries with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has collected 65 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 665 (83.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 91 times and has four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has racked up 546 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 50 receptions.

Dalen Cobb's 23 receptions (on 33 targets) have netted him 321 yards (40.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has racked up 2,104 yards (263 ypg) on 177-of-260 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 118 times for 854 yards (106.8 per game), scoring eight times.

Donerio Davenport has racked up 232 yards on 55 carries, scoring one time.

Joey Hobert has hauled in 51 catches for 663 yards (82.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Ashtyn Hawkins has caught 35 passes for 452 yards (56.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kole Wilson's 38 grabs are good enough for 444 yards and four touchdowns.

