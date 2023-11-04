When the Georgia Bulldogs square off against the Missouri Tigers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Bulldogs will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Georgia vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (+15.5) Toss Up (56.5) Georgia 31, Missouri 26

Week 10 SEC Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 88.2%.

The Bulldogs have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Georgia has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites (0-5).

Out of eight Bulldogs games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Georgia games this season have posted an average total of 52, which is 4.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.0% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

So far this year, the Tigers have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

In the Tigers' seven games with a set total, five have hit the over (71.4%).

The average over/under in Missouri games this season is 3.1 fewer points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.5 14.8 43.4 11.6 32 20 Missouri 33.9 23.3 32.2 23.4 38 21

