The Florida Gators (5-3) host an SEC clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Florida ranks 68th in the FBS with 28 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 49th in points allowed (333.5 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Arkansas ranks 73rd in the FBS (26.5 points per game), and it is 49th on defense (22.9 points allowed per contest).

Read on to see all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Florida Arkansas 411.4 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.9 (125th) 333.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (28th) 140.4 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (114th) 271 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.9 (107th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 4 (130th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has racked up 2,102 yards (262.8 ypg) on 194-of-256 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has 520 rushing yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 142 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Trevor Etienne has racked up 449 yards on 76 carries, scoring three times.

Ricky Pearsall's 723 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 65 times and has totaled 49 catches and three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 326 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Arlis Boardingham has compiled 19 grabs for 219 yards, an average of 27.4 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has put up 1,547 passing yards, or 193.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has tossed 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 25 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Rashod Dubinion has rushed for 260 yards on 79 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

AJ Green has rushed for 252 yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong leads his team with 520 receiving yards on 43 receptions with four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has caught 16 passes and compiled 253 receiving yards (31.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa's 21 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 217 yards (27.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

