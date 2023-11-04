Should you wager on Andrei Svechnikov to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Svechnikov 2022-23 stats and insights

Svechnikov scored in 17 of 64 games last season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He posted five goals (plus 11 assists) on the power play.

He took 3.1 shots per game, sinking 11.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. As a team, they averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.