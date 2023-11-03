South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Dorchester County, South Carolina this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Faith Christian School at Wardlaw Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Johnston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cane Bay High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.