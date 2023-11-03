Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Abbeville County, South Carolina this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Dixie High School at McBee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: McBee, SC

McBee, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Calhoun Falls Charter High School at Lewisville High School