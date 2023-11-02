The Carolina Hurricanes, with Teuvo Teravainen, are in action Thursday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Teravainen are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 16:04 on the ice per game.

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 10 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Teravainen has a point in six of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Teravainen has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 10 games he's played.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 18 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 4 9 Points 3 8 Goals 2 1 Assists 1

