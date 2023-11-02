Should you bet on Teuvo Teravainen to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Teravainen stats and insights

In five of 10 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has a 36.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 18 goals in total (just two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.