Can we count on Seth Jarvis scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

Jarvis has a goal in two of 10 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

Jarvis has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Jarvis averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 18 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

