The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Bunting find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Bunting has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 18 goals in total (just two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

