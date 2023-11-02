How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, November 2
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NCAA Men's Soccer schedule, including California playing UCLA on Pac-12 Networks.
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch UCLA vs California
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
Watch San Diego State vs Stanford
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
