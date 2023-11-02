For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Martin Necas a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Necas averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 18 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

