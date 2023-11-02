On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the New York Rangers. Is Jesper Fast going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Fast stats and insights

Fast has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Fast has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 18 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.