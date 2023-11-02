Hurricanes vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Something has to give when the New York Rangers (7-2, on a five-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4, winners of three straight). The game on Thursday, November 2 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-120)
|Hurricanes (+100)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes lost the only game they played as the underdog this season.
- Carolina has played as an underdog of +100 or more one time this season and lost that game.
- The Hurricanes have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in six of 10 games this season.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|28 (18th)
|Goals
|36 (3rd)
|18 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (30th)
|11 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (4th)
|5 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (30th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes' 36 total goals (3.6 per game) are the third-most in the league.
- The Hurricanes have given up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 30th.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is -1.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.