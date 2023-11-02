Artemi Panarin and Jesperi Kotkaniemi are two of the most exciting players to watch when the New York Rangers meet the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Kotkaniemi's four goals and six assists in 10 games give him 10 points on the season.

Seth Jarvis has made a major impact for Carolina this season with nine points (four goals and five assists).

This season, Martin Necas has four goals and five assists, for a season point total of nine.

In the crease, Carolina's Antti Raanta is 2-1-0 this season, collecting 65 saves and allowing 10 goals (3.1 goals against average) with an .867 save percentage (59th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin has been a key contributor for New York this season, collecting 15 points in nine games.

Adam Fox has chipped in with 11 points (three goals, eight assists).

Mika Zibanejad has nine points for New York, via two goals and seven assists.

In three games, Jonathan Quick's record is 2-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.41 goals against average) and has recorded 56 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 17th 3.11 Goals Scored 3.6 6th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3.7 29th 27th 28.2 Shots 35.1 2nd 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 26.2 2nd 2nd 34.38% Power Play % 25% 8th 10th 83.87% Penalty Kill % 75% 21st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.