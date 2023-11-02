The New York Rangers (7-2), winners of five games in a row, will host the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4) -- who've won three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 37 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the league.

The Hurricanes are third in the league in scoring (36 goals, 3.6 per game).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 10 4 6 10 7 5 46.6% Seth Jarvis 10 4 5 9 2 8 56.9% Martin Necas 10 4 5 9 5 2 42.1% Teuvo Teravainen 10 8 1 9 1 2 53.5% Michael Bunting 10 3 5 8 4 2 37.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 18 total goals (only two per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Rangers rank 18th in the NHL with 28 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 18 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals during that time.

Rangers Key Players