Brent Burns will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on Burns' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brent Burns vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Burns has averaged 22:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Burns has a goal in two of 10 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in four of 10 games this season, Burns has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of 10 contests this year, Burns has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Burns Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 18 goals in total (just 2.0 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 4 4 Points 2 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.