Will Brady Skjei Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 2?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brady Skjei score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Skjei stats and insights
- Skjei has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 18 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
