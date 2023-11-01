Next up for the Wofford Terriers women (6-4) is a matchup away versus the Virginia Cavaliers, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Wofford games

Wofford's next matchup information

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena

Top Wofford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Rachael Rose 10 20.1 7.3 5.0 1.8 0.1 49.7% (75-151) 32.6% (14-43) Maddie Heiss 10 14.5 2.7 1.1 0.8 0.3 39.0% (57-146) 33.3% (22-66) Evangelia Paulk 10 8.2 8.7 1.1 1.7 0.7 31.7% (32-101) 8.3% (2-24) Annabelle Schultz 10 7.3 6.3 1.0 1.1 0.1 29.7% (27-91) 24.6% (16-65) Indiya Clarke 10 6.5 6.9 0.9 0.4 0.6 40.0% (22-55) 23.5% (4-17)

