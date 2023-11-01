The Wofford Terriers (4-5) will next play on the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Wofford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Coastal Carolina A 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Kentucky Christian H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Oklahoma State A 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Southern Wesleyan H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 VMI H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Western Carolina A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Mercer H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Citadel A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 East Tennessee State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UNC Greensboro A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Chattanooga H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Furman H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Samford A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Western Carolina H 4:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 East Tennessee State A 7:00 PM

Wofford's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: HTC Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Wofford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Corey Tripp 9 15.6 6.0 3.6 0.6 0.1 44.1% (56-127) 30.0% (15-50)
Dillon Bailey 9 14.7 2.3 1.8 0.2 0.0 45.1% (37-82) 33.3% (17-51)
Chase Cormier 9 9.7 2.2 1.2 0.3 0.0 62.2% (28-45) 56.7% (17-30)
Kyler Filewich 9 9.4 8.1 2.4 0.6 1.1 59.4% (38-64) 0.0% (0-4)
Jackson Sivills 9 8.0 4.1 1.4 0.6 0.4 41.3% (26-63) 32.4% (11-34)

