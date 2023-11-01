South Carolina Upstate's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Spartans are currently 4-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, at home versus the Furman Paladins.

If you're looking to catch the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming South Carolina Upstate games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Furman H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 UNC Greensboro H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Georgia Tech A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 UNC Asheville H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Winthrop A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Charleston Southern H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Longwood A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Radford H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 High Point A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Gardner-Webb A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Presbyterian H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Radford A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Longwood H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 UNC Asheville A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 14 High Point H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Furman Paladins
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: G.B. Hodge Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for South Carolina Upstate's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top South Carolina Upstate players

Shop for South Carolina Upstate gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Isabell West 10 11.4 5.7 0.2 0.8 0.6 63.1% (41-65) 100.0% (2-2)
Rebekah Gordon 10 10.6 4.6 0.6 0.6 0.2 45.8% (44-96) 7.7% (1-13)
Dakota Reeves 10 7.5 1.9 0.5 0.5 0.0 37.9% (25-66) 37.1% (23-62)
Trinity Johnson 9 7.8 5.0 5.6 2.1 0.1 25.0% (16-64) 18.2% (2-11)
AC Markham 10 6.3 6.5 2.0 0.3 0.4 43.6% (24-55) 50.0% (5-10)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.