Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Trae Broadnax 8 13.3 4.3 3.1 0.9 0.3 Justin Bailey 8 11.8 2.3 0.9 2.3 0.1 Ahmir Langlais 8 9.4 6.6 1.0 1.3 1.5 Miguel Ayesa 8 8.3 1.4 0.4 0.6 0.0 Nick Alves 8 6.1 2.5 1.3 1.4 0.4 Floyd Rideau 8 5.1 2.4 1.5 0.8 0.0 Jordyn Surratt 8 4.6 5.0 1.0 0.6 0.5 Jalen Breazeale 6 5.0 1.0 2.2 0.5 0.0 Eduardo Placer 5 4.4 1.6 1.4 0.8 0.0 Jorge Ochoa 7 3.0 2.3 1.6 0.7 0.0

South Carolina Upstate is 3-5 this season.

The Spartans are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-5 on the road this year.

On November 15, South Carolina Upstate captured its best win of the season, an 83-81 victory over the East Carolina Pirates, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 337) in the RPI rankings.

This season, the Spartans haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Carolina Upstate has no games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 North Carolina Central A 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Kennesaw State H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Western Carolina H 4:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Davidson A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Coker H 4:00 PM

