With a record of 7-3, the Presbyterian Blue Hose's women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs, starting at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15.

Upcoming Presbyterian games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 South Carolina State H 6:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 South Carolina A 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Wright State N 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Eastern Washington N 5:30 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Columbia (SC) H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Charleston Southern H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UNC Asheville A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Winthrop A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Gardner-Webb H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 High Point A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Longwood H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Radford A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 South Carolina Upstate A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 High Point H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Gardner-Webb A 7:00 PM

Presbyterian's next matchup information

  • Opponent: South Carolina State Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Templeton Physical Education Center

Top Presbyterian players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Bryanna Brady 10 13.2 4.5 0.8 0.2 0.7 59.5% (50-84) -
Tilda Sjokvist 10 11.1 2.5 2.9 0.9 0.0 38.8% (40-103) 33.3% (17-51)
Mara Neira 7 12.6 3.6 1.9 1.4 0.0 40.7% (33-81) 38.3% (18-47)
Ashley Carrillo 10 5.7 2.7 2.8 0.8 0.1 45.5% (25-55) 28.6% (4-14)
Christina Kline 9 5.4 5.4 1.9 0.3 0.0 29.6% (16-54) 26.9% (7-26)

