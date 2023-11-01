Do you live and breathe all things Atlanta Falcons? Then take off that BBQ-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for Jessie Bates III and the Falcons. For more info, including updated stats for Bates, keep reading.

Head to Fanatics to buy Jessie Bates III and Falcons jerseys and other gear!

Jessie Bates III 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 73 1.0 0.0 3 5

Watch the Falcons in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Bates Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Panthers 0.0 0.0 10 2 2 Week 2 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 0.0 0.0 11 1 1 Week 4 @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 5 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 6 Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 10 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 13 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jessie Bates III's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: FOX

Sportsbook Promo Codes