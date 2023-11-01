Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1
The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 127 - Wizards 111
Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info
|Hawks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Hawks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Hawks vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-15.9)
- Pick OU:
Under (238.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 237.8
Hawks Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Hawks were the third-best squad in the league (118.4 points per game) last season. On defense, they were 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).
- Atlanta collected 44.4 rebounds per game and conceded 44.1 boards last season, ranking 10th and 19th, respectively, in the league.
- Last season the Hawks were ranked 18th in the league in assists with 25 per game.
- Last year, Atlanta was fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and ranked 14th in turnovers forced (13.5).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks were 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8) last year. They were 21st in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.
