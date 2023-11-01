Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - November 1
The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (2-2) heading into their game against the Washington Wizards (1-2) currently features only one player. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 from State Farm Arena.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Wesley Matthews
|SG
|Out
|Calf
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Daniel Gafford: Out (Ankle), Landry Shamet: Out (Toe)
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
