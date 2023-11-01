The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) host the Washington Wizards (1-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Wizards are 8.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 238.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -8.5 238.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta and its opponents scored more than 238.5 points in 34 of 82 games last season.

Atlanta games had an average of 236.6 points last season, 1.9 less than this game's over/under.

Atlanta put together a 36-46-0 ATS record last year.

Atlanta won 28 of the 47 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (59.6%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Hawks went 10-3 (76.9%).

The Hawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks owned an identical winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.439) as they did in away games last year.

The Hawks eclipsed the over/under less consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 22 of 41 home matchups (53.7%). On the road, they hit the over in 25 of 41 games (61%).

Last season the 118.4 points per game the Hawks averaged were only four more than the Wizards conceded (114.4).

When Atlanta put up more than 114.4 points, it was 29-23 versus the spread and 34-18 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs. Wizards Point Insights (Last Season)

Hawks Wizards 118.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 29-23 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 18-7 34-18 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-8 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 23-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-25 25-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.