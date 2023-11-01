When you're rooting for Coastal Carolina during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Chanticleers' women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Coastal Carolina team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Makaila Cange 7 13.3 6.1 1.4 1.7 0.4 Deaja Richardson 5 15.8 2.0 1.4 0.8 0.0 Arin Freeman 7 10.4 5.0 2.1 2.0 0.0 Dalanna Carter 7 8.1 3.1 1.1 1.3 0.0 Alancia Ramsey 7 6.9 8.6 0.9 0.6 0.1 Tiara Abron 6 6.5 1.0 2.2 2.3 0.0 Zaria Hurston 7 3.9 3.3 0.1 1.3 0.6 Riley Stack 7 3.1 2.1 0.3 0.7 2.0 Anaya Barney 7 2.0 2.1 1.1 0.9 0.1 Arielle-Vadrelle Belinga 6 0.7 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Coastal Carolina season stats

This season, Coastal Carolina has won four games so far (4-3).

The Chanticleers are 1-0 at home and 3-3 on the road this year.

Coastal Carolina's best win this season came on November 18 in a 78-72 victory against the Furman Paladins.

This season, the Chanticleers have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Coastal Carolina's 23 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Coastal Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Charleston (SC) H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Alabama A 12:30 PM Sun, Dec 10 North Carolina-Pembroke H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Jacksonville State A 3:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Chattanooga N 7:00 PM

