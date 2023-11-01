A matchup at home versus the Wofford Terriers is coming up for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Coastal Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Wofford H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Charleston (SC) A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 N.C. A&T H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Troy H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Texas State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Louisiana A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Appalachian State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Old Dominion H 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Georgia Southern A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Appalachian State A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Southern Miss H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Georgia State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 James Madison A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Marshall A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 UL Monroe A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Coastal Carolina's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wofford Terriers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: HTC Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Coastal Carolina's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Coastal Carolina players

Shop for Coastal Carolina gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jacob Meyer 8 13.5 5.0 2.8 1.6 0.3 45.3% (43-95) 43.3% (13-30)
Kylan Blackmon 8 13.4 3.8 2.0 1.5 0.0 40.0% (34-85) 37.0% (20-54)
John Ojiako 8 12.9 9.9 1.0 1.0 1.8 64.1% (41-64) -
Kevin Easley Jr. 8 12.0 6.5 2.3 0.8 0.4 48.0% (36-75) 36.8% (7-19)
Jimmy Nichols 8 9.0 4.8 0.8 0.0 1.4 54.0% (27-50) 50.0% (4-8)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.