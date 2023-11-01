Do you live and breathe all things Coastal Carolina? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your pride in the Chanticleers. For more info, including up-to-date team stats, keep reading.

Coastal Carolina team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jacob Meyer 6 13.2 4.7 2.7 1.5 0.2 Kevin Easley Jr. 6 13.0 7.5 2.3 0.7 0.3 Kylan Blackmon 6 12.0 3.7 1.5 1.7 0.0 John Ojiako 6 11.5 9.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 Jon Sanders 6 8.5 1.3 2.5 0.7 0.0 Jimmy Nichols 6 7.7 4.7 0.3 0.0 1.5 Ian Granja 6 3.8 1.7 0.2 0.3 0.2 Henry Abraham 6 2.7 2.2 2.3 0.8 0.0 Miroslave Stafl 5 1.8 4.2 0.8 0.0 0.0 Jaland Whitehead 2 2.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 1.0

Coastal Carolina season stats

Coastal Carolina's record is just only 2-4 so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's best win this season came on November 29 in a 72-70 in overtime victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

This season, the Chanticleers haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Coastal Carolina's remaining schedule includes two games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Coastal Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Winthrop H 3:30 PM Mon, Dec 4 Saint Andrews (NC) H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Wofford H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Charleston (SC) A 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 N.C. A&T H 7:00 PM

