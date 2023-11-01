It's not enough to simply be a fan of Clemson. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Tigers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Clemson team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Amari Robinson 8 17.4 6.1 2.8 1.1 0.3 Ruby Whitehorn 8 10.4 4.1 1.6 1.5 0.3 Dayshanette Harris 8 10.0 3.4 5.3 1.8 0.0 Maddi Cluse 8 9.1 4.0 1.4 0.9 0.0 Mackenzie Kramer 8 8.1 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.0 Amani Freeman 8 5.8 2.3 0.8 0.0 0.1 Madi Ott 8 4.6 1.5 1.6 0.8 0.0 Nya Valentine 8 4.5 0.8 0.9 0.4 0.0 MaKayla Elmore 8 4.4 7.4 1.3 1.4 0.5 Eno Inyang 5 2.8 2.2 0.2 0.4 0.8

Clemson season stats

Clemson has put together a 5-3 record on the season so far.

The Tigers are 4-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Clemson, in its best win of the season, took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 92-66 on November 26.

The Tigers have played two games this season versus Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-2 in those contests.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Clemson has seven games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Clemson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Auburn A 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Duke H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Georgia State H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Air Force H 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 East Tennessee State H 2:00 PM

