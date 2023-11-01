Buy Tickets for Clemson Tigers Basketball Games
Clemson's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Tigers are currently 8-0) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, versus the TCU Horned Frogs.
Upcoming Clemson games
Clemson's next matchup information
- Opponent: TCU Horned Frogs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 1
Top Clemson players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|PJ Hall
|8
|20.5
|7.6
|2.6
|1.0
|2.3
|55.0% (60-109)
|41.7% (15-36)
|Joseph Girard III
|8
|14.4
|2.9
|3.4
|0.9
|0.0
|44.4% (36-81)
|45.5% (25-55)
|Chase Hunter
|8
|11.8
|2.5
|3.6
|0.4
|0.3
|42.0% (34-81)
|36.4% (12-33)
|Ian Schieffelin
|8
|8.3
|9.8
|1.1
|0.5
|0.6
|52.2% (24-46)
|62.5% (5-8)
|RJ Godfrey
|8
|7.5
|4.3
|0.8
|0.5
|1.3
|59.1% (26-44)
|100.0% (1-1)
