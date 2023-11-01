If you're a huge fan of Citadel, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Bulldogs apparel. For more details, continue scrolling.

Citadel team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG AJ Smith 8 15.3 4.8 1.0 0.5 0.0 Elijah Morgan 8 12.3 3.4 0.9 0.8 0.0 Winston Hill 8 9.3 6.3 0.9 0.8 0.6 Madison Durr 8 8.3 3.4 3.5 1.0 0.4 Quentin Millora-Brown 8 7.1 8.5 2.1 0.6 0.9 Christian Moore 7 5.7 3.0 0.4 0.3 0.0 Keynan Davis 8 4.5 1.8 0.5 0.6 0.5 Kam Roberts 7 2.6 2.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 Marcus Pigram 6 1.7 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.0 Colby McAllister 5 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.0

Citadel season stats

This season, Citadel has a 4-4 record so far.

The Bulldogs have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

On November 21, Citadel registered its signature win of the season, a 67-61 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 188) in the RPI rankings.

The Bulldogs, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

There are 23 games left on Citadel's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Citadel games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 N.C. A&T A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Pfeiffer H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Charleston (SC) A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Notre Dame A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Toccoa Falls H 1:00 PM

