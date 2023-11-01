On deck for the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) is a game at home versus the North Alabama Lions, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.

Upcoming Charleston Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 North Alabama H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 South Carolina A 6:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Loyola Chicago A 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Kentucky Christian H 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 North Carolina A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Presbyterian H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Longwood A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Gardner-Webb A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 South Carolina Upstate H 5:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 High Point A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Winthrop H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UNC Asheville H 5:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Radford A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Longwood H 5:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Winthrop A 6:30 PM

Charleston Southern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Alabama Lions
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: The Buc Dome
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Charleston Southern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
RJ Johnson 8 17.1 1.4 3.3 0.5 0.3 51.2% (43-84) 40.0% (10-25)
Taje' Kelly 8 14.9 8.1 2.0 0.4 0.5 49.5% (45-91) 33.3% (3-9)
Daren Patrick 8 10.4 4.0 2.4 0.3 0.4 41.0% (32-78) 32.6% (14-43)
A'lahn Sumler 8 9.3 1.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 40.7% (24-59) 33.3% (12-36)
Louis Hutchinson 8 4.9 2.0 0.3 0.4 0.0 34.4% (11-32) 30.4% (7-23)

