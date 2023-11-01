The next time that Trae Young (27.2 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) hit the hardwood in the 2023-24 season, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, they will be playing the Philadelphia 76ers in a road matchup.

Upcoming Atlanta games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 76ers A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Nuggets H 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Raptors A 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Raptors A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Cavaliers A 7:30 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Pistons H 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Rockets A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Heat A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Grizzlies H 7:30 PM
Tue, Dec 26 Bulls A 8:00 PM

Atlanta's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wells Fargo Center
  • Broadcast: NBCS-PH, BSSE
  • Favorite: Philadelphia -9.5
  • Total: 235.5 points

Top Atlanta players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Trae Young 19 27.2 2.8 10.6 1.5 0.1 41.2% (157-381) 35.2% (58-165)
Dejounte Murray 20 20.0 4.4 5.3 1.8 0.3 45.4% (152-335) 38.5% (45-117)
Bogdan Bogdanovic 20 16.0 3.2 2.3 1.4 0.4 45.5% (116-255) 39.2% (62-158)
De'Andre Hunter 20 14.3 4.1 1.4 0.9 0.4 44.7% (96-215) 35.8% (34-95)
Saddiq Bey 20 12.8 5.9 1.2 1.1 0.2 51.4% (93-181) 40.7% (37-91)

