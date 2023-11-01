Buy Tickets for Atlanta Hawks NBA Games
The next time that Trae Young (27.2 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) hit the hardwood in the 2023-24 season, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, they will be playing the Philadelphia 76ers in a road matchup.
Upcoming Atlanta games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|76ers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Nuggets
|H
|7:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Raptors
|A
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Raptors
|A
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Cavaliers
|A
|7:30 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Pistons
|H
|7:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Rockets
|A
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Heat
|A
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Grizzlies
|H
|7:30 PM
|Tue, Dec 26
|Bulls
|A
|8:00 PM
Atlanta's next matchup information
- Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center
- Broadcast: NBCS-PH, BSSE
- Favorite: Philadelphia -9.5
- Total: 235.5 points
Top Atlanta players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Trae Young
|19
|27.2
|2.8
|10.6
|1.5
|0.1
|41.2% (157-381)
|35.2% (58-165)
|Dejounte Murray
|20
|20.0
|4.4
|5.3
|1.8
|0.3
|45.4% (152-335)
|38.5% (45-117)
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|20
|16.0
|3.2
|2.3
|1.4
|0.4
|45.5% (116-255)
|39.2% (62-158)
|De'Andre Hunter
|20
|14.3
|4.1
|1.4
|0.9
|0.4
|44.7% (96-215)
|35.8% (34-95)
|Saddiq Bey
|20
|12.8
|5.9
|1.2
|1.1
|0.2
|51.4% (93-181)
|40.7% (37-91)
