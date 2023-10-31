The Phoenix Suns (2-1) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -6.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games last season went over this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.

Phoenix games had an average of 225.2 points last season, 1.3 less than this game's over/under.

Phoenix covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Phoenix was the moneyline favorite 49 total times last season. It went 36-13 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, the Suns had a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of their games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Suns' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio played 58 games last season that finished with a combined score over 226.5 points.

The average total points scored in Spurs games last year (226.5) is 9.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Spurs went 33-49-0 ATS last year.

San Antonio was underdogs in 77 games last season and won 19 (24.7%) of those contests.

The Spurs had a record of 8-38 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +230 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for San Antonio.

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) last season than they did in road games (21-19-0).

The Suns exceeded the total in 19 of 41 home games (46.3%) last year. They fared better in road games, eclipsing the total in 23 of 41 matchups (56.1%).

Last season the Suns averaged 9.5 fewer points (113.6 per game) than the Spurs conceded (123.1).

When Phoenix put up more than 123.1 points, it was 18-4 versus the spread and 18-4 overall.

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

The Spurs' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it was .341 (14-27-0).

Looking at the over/under, San Antonio's games went over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (23 of 41, 56.1%) last season.

The Spurs put up 113 points per game last season, just 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allowed.

When scoring more than 111.6 points, San Antonio went 25-19 versus the spread and 17-27 overall.

Suns vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)

Suns Spurs 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 18-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 25-19 18-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-27 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 123.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 30-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-6 33-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-6

