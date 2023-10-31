Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns teammates will face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 126-104 win over the Jazz (his most recent game) Durant put up 26 points and seven assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Durant, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-114)

Over 31.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-125)

Over 7.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+158)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs conceded 123.1 points per game last season, worst in the NBA.

The Spurs gave up 45 rebounds on average last season, 26th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs gave up 26.8 per contest last year, ranking them 29th in the NBA.

On defense, the Spurs gave up 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, 22nd in the NBA.

Kevin Durant vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 34 18 5 2 2 1 0 1/2/2023 29 25 3 11 0 1 3

