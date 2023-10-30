Martin Necas and Travis Konecny are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Necas has been a big player for Carolina this season, collecting nine points in nine games.

Seth Jarvis has picked up nine points (one per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi's total of nine points is via four goals and five assists.

Frederik Andersen's record is 3-0-0. He has conceded 11 goals (3.4 goals against average) and made 77 saves with an .875% save percentage (57th in league).

Flyers Players to Watch

Konecny has recorded eight goals (one per game) and put up three assists (0.4 per game), taking 3.6 shots per game and shooting 27.6%. This places him among the leaders for Philadelphia with 11 total points (1.4 per game).

Travis Sanheim's eight points this season, including one goal and seven assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Philadelphia.

This season, Philadelphia's Cam Atkinson has eight points (five goals, three assists) this season.

In the crease, Felix Sandstrom has a record of 0-0-0 in zero games this season, conceding 0 goals (zero goals against average) with zero saves and a .000 save percentage, 67th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 7th 3.67 Goals Scored 3.5 11th 30th 3.89 Goals Allowed 3.13 17th 2nd 35.3 Shots 33.3 9th 2nd 26 Shots Allowed 27.4 3rd 10th 23.08% Power Play % 14.81% 20th 30th 71.43% Penalty Kill % 79.17% 15th

