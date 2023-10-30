Currently, the Carolina Hurricanes (5-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Suzuki C Out Upper Body Brett Pesce D Out Lower Body Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Knee

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Undisclosed Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Marc Staal D Out Rib

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina's 33 total goals (3.7 per game) rank third in the NHL.

Their -2 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 28 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them 10th in the league.

Philadelphia has given up 25 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in the NHL.

Their +3 goal differential is 11th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-190) Flyers (+155) 6

