The Atlanta Hawks (1-2) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) at State Farm Arena on October 30, 2023.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks shot 48.3% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves' opponents shot last season.

Atlanta compiled a 28-16 straight up record in games it shot above 47.1% from the field.

The Hawks were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Timberwolves finished 26th.

The Hawks scored just 2.6 more points per game last year (118.4) than the Timberwolves allowed their opponents to score (115.8).

Atlanta went 32-16 last season when it scored more than 115.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks scored 119.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.2 away.

At home, the Hawks gave up 117.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 118.9.

The Hawks made fewer 3-pointers at home (10.7 per game) than away (10.8) last season. They also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (35.7%).

Hawks Injuries