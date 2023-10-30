The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 127-110 win over the Bucks, Bogdanovic put up 17 points, six assists and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Bogdanovic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+104)

Over 11.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the league last year, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the league last year, allowing 44.7 per contest.

Allowing an average of 25 assists last year, the Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Timberwolves conceded 12.3 made 3-pointers per game last year, 16th in the NBA in that category.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 31 11 3 2 1 2 1 3/13/2023 20 2 1 2 0 0 0

