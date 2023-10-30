Can we anticipate Andrei Svechnikov finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Svechnikov 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Svechnikov scored in 17 of 64 games last season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • On the power play, he scored five goals while picking up 11 assists.
  • He posted an 11.2% shooting percentage, taking 3.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, conceding 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.