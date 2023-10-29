Best Bets, Odds for the Texans vs. Panthers Game – Week 8
The Carolina Panthers (0-6) host the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will try to stop a six-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texans vs. Panthers?
When is Texans vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Texans winning by a considerably larger margin (16.6 points). Take the Texans.
- The Texans have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 63.0%.
- The Texans are playing as the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.
- Houston has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter.
- This season, the Panthers have been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Carolina has not won as an underdog of +142 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (-3.5)
- The Texans have covered the spread four times this season (4-2-0).
- The Panthers have not won a game against the spread this year (0-5-1).
- Carolina has not covered a spread when it is at least 3.5-point underdogs (0-5).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- The two teams average a combined 2.3 fewer points per game, 41.2 (including the postseason), than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 49.8 points per game, 6.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- Out of the Texans' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
- Three of the Panthers' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
Nico Collins Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|91.2
|3
Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|193.4
|6
|13.0
|0
