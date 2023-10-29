How to Watch Panthers vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Carolina Panthers (0-6) host the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will try to break a six-game losing streak.
We provide more details below.
How to Watch Texans vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
Panthers Insights
- The Panthers put up 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 18.8 the Texans give up.
- The Panthers average 294.7 yards per game, 59.3 fewer yards than the 354 the Texans give up.
- This season Carolina rushes for 10.5 fewer yards per game (98) than Houston allows (108.5).
- The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Texans have nine takeaways.
Panthers Home Performance
- At home, the Panthers average fewer points (15 per game) than they do overall (18.7). But they also concede fewer at home (20.5) than overall (31).
- The Panthers accumulate 235.5 yards per game at home (59.2 fewer than overall), and allow 303 at home (39.2 fewer than overall).
- Carolina picks up fewer passing yards at home (144 per game) than it does overall (196.7), but it also givse up fewer at home (168.5 per game) than overall (197.8).
- The Panthers accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (91.5 per game) than they do overall (98), but they also concede fewer at home (134.5 per game) than overall (144.3).
- The Panthers successfully convert fewer third downs at home (32.1%) than they do overall (40%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (33.3%) than overall (34.3%).
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Minnesota
|L 21-13
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Detroit
|L 42-24
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Miami
|L 42-21
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Houston
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|11/9/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/19/2023
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply.
